‘Appeared to be electrical:’ Fire damages Cabela’s in Village of Richfield

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Firefighters on Thursday night, Feb. 21 responded to the scene of a fire at Cabela’s in the Village of Richfield. The call came in around 11:15 p.m.

Officials say the fire originated in an arcade game on the second floor — and was extinguished by the sprinkler system. The fire appeared to be electrical.

It was estimated by fire personnel that approximately 3,000 gallons of water was expelled from the sprinkler system. There was smoke and water damage to about 5,000 square feet.

The incident remains under investigation, and no one was injured as a result of it.