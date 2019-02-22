Winter weather advisory for all of SE Wisconsin from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday

‘Appeared to be electrical:’ Fire damages Cabela’s in Village of Richfield

Posted 5:51 am, February 22, 2019, by , Updated at 05:52AM, February 22, 2019

WASHINGTON COUNTY  — Firefighters on Thursday night, Feb. 21 responded to the scene of a fire at Cabela’s in the Village of Richfield. The call came in around 11:15 p.m.

Officials say the fire originated in an arcade game on the second floor — and was extinguished by the sprinkler system. The fire appeared to be electrical.

It was estimated by fire personnel that approximately 3,000 gallons of water was expelled from the sprinkler system. There was smoke and water damage to about 5,000 square feet.

The incident remains under investigation, and no one was injured as a result of it.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.