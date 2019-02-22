Caught on camera: MCTS releases video of dispute between bus driver, passenger

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) released on Friday, Feb. 22 surveillance video of a dispute between one of its bus drivers and a passenger.

The exchange happened near 27th and Wisconsin Ave. on Monday, Jan. 14 — and was captured by surveillance cameras on the bus. The incident eventually resulted in the firing of Shemurath Green, the bus driver.

Green was driving her route, and was at a stop when a passenger hopped on her bus — asking several questions. Green spoke to FOX6 News about the incident a day before her firing.

“I can admit that I was already very frustrated at the time because the bus was very packed,” Green said.

There was an altercation between Green and the passenger, including the exchanging of several profanities. Then it got physical.

“I’m like, ‘I’m not playing with you,’ and she goes and throws a soda at me and I threw the soda back at her,” said Green.

Green said the passenger reached around the driver’s security shield and hit her in the face, then got off the bus.

MCTS suspended Green on Jan. 14 — and fired her on Jan. 18. Officials say Green then filed a grievance through her union in an attempt to get her job back. The grievance was denied on Feb. 21. MCTS says Green was employed by the transit system for 14 months.

MCTS also issued the following statement on this matter:

“An incident that took place January 14 was a case of a driver reacting inappropriately to a passenger — unnecessarily escalating what could have been a normal customer service interaction. “MCTS is known locally and internationally for having dedicated and compassionate bus drivers. In this rare instance, one employee acted in a way that goes against MCTS policies, procedures, and expectations. Her behavior was inappropriate and unacceptable, which is why she is no longer with the company.”