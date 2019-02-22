A sign is viewed at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly as they announced the closing of multiple facilities including this one on November 26, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. - In a massive restructuring, US auto giant General Motors announced Monday it would cut 15 percent of its workforce to save $6 billion and adapt to 'changing market conditions.' The moves include shuttering seven plants worldwide as the company responds to changing customer preferences and focuses on popular trucks and SUVs and increasingly on electric models.GM will shutter three North American auto assembly plants next year: the Oshawa plan in Ontario, Canada; Hamtramck in Detroit, Michigan and Lordstown in Warren, Ohio.In addition, it will close propulsion plants -- which produce batteries and transmissions -- in Baltimore, Maryland and Warren, Michigan, as well two more unidentified plants outside of North America. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP)
GM extends life of its only Detroit factory until early 2020
DETROIT — General Motors extending the life of its only Detroit factory until early next year.
The plant on the border of Detroit and the hamlet of Hamtramck was to stop making vehicles as of June 1. But the company now says production of the Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac CT6 will continue into January of 2020.
The factory is one of five that GM plans to shutter as part of a restructuring to cut costs and reduce underused plants.
In all, GM is shedding about 5,000 factory jobs and another 8,000 salaried workers.
The company says the plant will stay open as it produces a high-performance version of the CT6 and vehicles with its “Super Cruise” advanced driver assist system.