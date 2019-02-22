Jamarr Hicks pleads guilty, sentenced to time served for role in 2017 homicide

MILWAUKEE — 30-year-old Jamarr Hicks pleaded guilty this week to obstructing an officer in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Emani Robinson. That crime happened near 39th and Center on June 25, 2017.

According to a criminal complaint, Robinson was shot in the head in this case. He died a day after the shooting. Police learned Hicks was the driver of a car that was tied to the shooting.

This week, Hicks pleaded guilty to an amended charge of obstructing an officer. He was previously charged with harboring or aiding a felon. Hicks was sentenced to time served.

Prosecutors say another person, Tomaz Robinson admitted to the shooting, saying he was confronted as he exited a store where the shooting happened. He claimed one of the people in front of the store shot at him, so he shot back.

Hicks remains behind bars because he is also charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Darryl Jones near 15th and Concordia early on December 24, 2016. In that case, Hicks faces a charge of first degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is expected to go to trial in April.