× Pres. Trump’s border wall prototypes to come down

SAN DIEGO — Customs and Border Protection says President Trump’s eight border-wall prototypes will be torn down to make way for a secondary barrier separating California from Mexico.

The agency says crews have replaced most of one layer of fencing along a 14-mile stretch of the border and have already started work on the secondary fence.

Border Patrol Agent Theron Francisco said Friday it isn’t clear when the prototypes will come down. But he added money has been set aside for their removal.

Pres. Trump inspected the prototypes in March.

He declared an emergency last week to shift billions of dollars to fund border wall construction.

The House of Representatives is set to vote next week on whether to block the declaration.

Pres. Trump promises a veto if both Houses of Congress pass the measure.