'Safe, secure, and discreet:' US Marshals launch new mobile tip app

MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Marshals have launched a new mobile and web-based app that allows the public to anonymously report information they believe will help authorities track down and arrest wanted fugitives.

The Marshals also want the public to use the app to report non-compliant sex offenders and threats affecting the federal judiciary.

U.S. Marshals Criminal Intelligence Branch Chief Jennifer Armstrong issued the following statement in a news release:

“We value the information that we receive from the public, and wanted to ensure that people could provide that information to us with confidentiality using the USMS Tips app. All tip submissions are safe, secure, and discreet.”

The USMS Tips app works on Apple and Android devices, and can be downloaded from a mobile provider’s marketplace. It can also be accessed online at usmarshals.gov/tips