Twin Lakes police captain, wife face drug charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TWIN LAKES -- The wife of a police captain is facing drug charges after her husband is under investigation for illegally removing prescription medication from the Twin Lakes Police Department.

The wife of Twin Lakes Police Captain Dennis Linn, made her initial appearance in Walworth County court on Friday, Feb. 22.

Cheryl Linn is facing charges for possession of narcotic drugs party to a crime, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The charge stem from search warrants FOX6 News first told you about on Monday, Feb. 18. Investigators found three empty prescription bottles in the garbage cans of the couple's home. One for oxycodone and two for hydrocodone.

The names of the bottles did not match anyone in the household.

According to the Twin Lakes Police Department, a criminal investigation was launched in collaboration with the Wisconsin Department of Justice into allegations Dennis Linn illegally removed prescription medication from the department.

As for Cheryl Linn, prosecutors say she was pulled over for a traffic stop in Lake Geneva. She handed deputies a metal pill bottle with eight pills of hydrocodone. She told deputies it was prescribed but she didn't have the prescription bottles with her. Among the items deputies found was a plastic bag with marijuana inside.

42.531129 -88.248146