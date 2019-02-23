× All lanes of of NB I-94 from Hwy G to Ryan Rd. reopened after emergency road repairs

RACINE COUNTY — All lanes of I-41/I-94 NB have been reopened as of Saturday morning, Feb. 23 after emergency road repairs that took place Friday, Feb. 22. FOX6 initially reported on the closures around 12:00 p.m. on Friday.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says crews were grinding and repaving the road between County Highway G in Racine County and Ryan Road in Milwaukee County — which were damaged by excessive frost heaves.

