‘Nothing quite like this:’ Mayfair Collection expansion has exciting vision for future

WAUWATOSA — If you build it, they will come. That certainly seems to be the case in Wauwatosa. Many of us have driven by the continued development off of Highway 45.

Ever since the construction of The Mayfair Collection, shoppers were eager to hit the aisles of quality stores — and the success of the development continues to boom.

“We are excited,” said Tim Blum, managing director.

Over the years, we’ve seen fashion retail, the Whole Foods Market, restaurants, hotels and some residential portions pop up.

“The next phase of development is very important,” said Blum.

Blum says phases four and five, consisting of more residential and corporate areas, are coming in 2020. A 3-D animation illustrates the vision for the future.

“We do plan on having as many as 750 residential units, about 350 sq. feet of office, in addition to other ancillary development,” said Blum.

Blum stands in HSA Commercial Real Estate’s latest addition.

“The space is about 34,000 square feet, and will have a mezzanine on the perimeter,” said Blum. “We’ve negotiated an agreement with Serendipity Labs to occupy the space for their co-working.”

He says the real estate firm and the City of Wauwatosa recently announced the approval of the terms of a development agreement necessary for future phases.

“This scope essentially provides all of the horizontal improvements, infrastructure improvements,” said Blum. “That means extending streets, extending utilities, demolishing environmental remediation and any improvements necessary to create these future building pads.”

The development is a unique concept that awaits many.

“There is nothing quite like this in suburban Milwaukee,” said Blum.