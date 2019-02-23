Dense fog advisory for all of SE Wisconsin until 4 a.m. Sunday
‘The Bubbler’ event raises money for family of DPW worker Bryan Rodriguez: ‘He was a good guy’

MILWAUKEE — A fundraiser was held on Saturday, Feb. 23 for the family of Bryan Rodriguez, a City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works employee who was killed on the job two weeks ago.

Rodriguez was filling potholes near 17th and Vine when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Saturday afternoon, an event took place at “The Bubbler” on Howell Avenue.

A raffle and silent auction showing appreciation for Rodriguez.

“Bryan was a good guy. He was a good guy. He did whatever we needed him to do. He was there every day on time. Couldn’t have asked anything more from anybody,” said Steve Plevak, DPW street repair district manager.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Rodriguez family. If you want to help out the cause, it’s not too late.

