Watch: Man uses auto-tune app on his cat, hilarity ensues

LOS ANGELES — Cat lovers far and wide know how irksome a vocal cat can be, especially when you’re trying to work or fall asleep. Yes, they’re cute, but they’re very loud — and persistent.

Twitter user @joabaldwin decided to turn his cat’s meow into a musical talent with the help of an auto-tune app. According to his Twitter biography, Joaquin Baldwin is a Disney Feature Animation layout artist — his creativity with his pet makes total sense!

Autotuned the cat because he won't shut up in the mornings. I don't know how this helps but I did it anyway. pic.twitter.com/JjOrSttEak — Joaquin Baldwin (@joabaldwin) February 18, 2019

“He won’t shut up in the mornings,” read the tweet. “I don’t know how this helps, but I did it anyway.”

As of Saturday, Feb. 23, the tweet has over 91,000 retweets and 231,000 likes. Fans of Baldwin’s cat, Elton, made their own edits of the video using different musical styles.

Hi. I’ve used my time wisely today. Also, sorry. (Best with headphones) pic.twitter.com/ZzMHseyz8W — late bloomer (@boneshamilton) February 18, 2019

“I’ve used my time wisely today,” wrote Twitter user @boneshamilton.

I took the liberty to produce a quick demo for your cat's next street hit pic.twitter.com/APDXfAIFcL — Tantu 🌺 (@TantuBeats) February 18, 2019

“I took the liberty to produce a quick demo for your cat’s next street hit,” said user @TantuBeats.

If Elton ever gets bored of purring and petting, he might have a future in the music industry!