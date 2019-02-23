Flood advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin until 11:30 p.m. Saturday

Wyoming district will open 1-student school next fall

LARAMIE, Wyo. — A Wyoming school district plans to re-open an isolated school to serve a single student entering kindergarten this fall.

The Laramie Boomerang reports Cozy Hollow School is about 60 miles north of Laramie. A modular classroom is already there but hasn’t been used for about a decade.

It will be the second one-student school in the Albany County School District. They’re only a few miles apart, but connecting roads are impassable much of the winter.

Wyoming law requires on-site education for isolated students when it’s impossible to transport them to other schools.

The district tried live-streaming classes for isolated students but it didn’t work well, especially for young children.

District officials say it will cost about $150,000 combined to educate the two students next school year.

