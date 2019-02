NEENAH, Wis. — All southbound lanes on I-41 near Highway G in Neenah are closed due to a multiple-car pileup.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the closures are expected to last for around two hours.

The suggested detour is heading west on Breezewood Lane, and going south on WIS-76 back to I-41.

Neenah WI – Southbound I-41 near Highway G – 40 car pile up — USFiR2015 (@USFiR2015) February 24, 2019

This is a developing story. Follow FOX6 News for updates.