‘Please slow down:’ 2 Sheboygan County squads struck in separate incidents

Posted 1:38 pm, February 24, 2019, by , Updated at 01:39PM, February 24, 2019

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Officials with the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 24 asked that drivers please slow down and move over when you see emergency lights, after two squads were struck in separate incidents.

The first incident happened on I-43 near County Road FF.

The second incident happened near County Line Road and Union Road.

Sheriff’s officials noted thankfully, the deputies in both incidents were not hurt.

They said “this is the reason we beg and plead for everyone to move over and slow down when you see emergency lights.”

