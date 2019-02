× Police: 2 shot near 13th and Becher; medical examiner called to the scene

MILWAUKEE — Two people were shot near 13th and Becher Sunday night, Feb. 24, and the medical examiner was called out to the scene — indicating this was fatal.

Police identified one of the victims as a 19-year-old man. Details weren’t immediately available on the second victim.

An investigation was underway to determine the circumstances surrounding this shooting.