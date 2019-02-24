High wind warning for all of SE Wisconsin until 9 p.m.

Police: 3 wounded from 3 separate shootings incidents in Milwaukee

Posted 6:32 am, February 24, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating three separate shooting incidents in the city that occurred between 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 and 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 24.

The first shooting occurred near 12th and Arthur around 5:05 p.m. The victim, a 34-year-old man, has been involved in an ongoing dispute with the suspect — and on Saturday, the suspect shot the victim during a confrontation.

Around 8:55 p.m., police responded to a shooting near 38th and National. A 24-year-old man became involved in a dispute with a suspect, and the dispute escalated into a physical fight. Officials say that during the fight, the suspect grabbed a gun and shot the victim. His injuries were not life-threatening, and the police are searching for the suspect.

Near 20th and Capitol, a 32-year-old man was struck around 1:30 a.m. He was walking in the area when a suspect fired multiple gunshots towards him. After collapsing a short distance away, the Milwaukee Fire Department treated the victim and transported him to a nearby hospital. Police are searching for a suspect.

