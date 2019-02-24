× President Trump projects optimism before second North Korea summit

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is projecting optimism before a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as he seeks to manage expectations for the meeting.

President Trump tweeted on Sunday that he expected the meeting this coming week in Hanoi, Vietnam, to be a “continuation of the progress made at first Summit in Singapore.” He added: “Denuclearization?”

President Trump added that Kim knows that “without nuclear weapons, his country could fast become one of the great economic powers anywhere in the World.”

At their first meeting, President Trump reached a vaguely worded commitment from North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons program. Heading into their second sit-down, President Trump says North Korea has not tested any nuclear weapons in months and that as long as testing has ceased, he’s in no rush.