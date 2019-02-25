Dodge County officials seek help to locate work release inmate, Jennifer Petersen

DODGE COUNTY — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a work release inmate who failed to return to the jail as required after her pre-approved shift at work.

The inmate is Jennifer Petersen, age 39. She has active arrest warrants through Dodge County and the Department of Corrections. Her last known address is on Spring St. in Beaver Dam.

Petersen was serving a 270 day Huber sentence at the Dodge County Jail for theft-false representation and was scheduled for release on April 11.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Petersen, you are urged to not make contact with her. Instead, contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726 or your local law enforcement agency.