‘I want a refund:’ Man prosecutors say punched George Webb manager in the face pleads guilty

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man who was wanted by police for nearly a month after prosecutors said he punched a female employee in the face at a George Webb restaurant has reached a plea deal in the case against him.

Raphael Calhoun Jr., 28, on Monday, Feb. 25 pleaded guilty to one count of substantial battery, intentionally causing bodily harm. He was remanded into custody pending his sentencing hearing, set for April 10.

Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan said Calhoun was arrested while allegedly in the midst of a drug deal.

The George Webb incident happened at the restaurant near 21st and Mitchell around 1 a.m. on June 28, 2018, when prosecutors said Calhoun complained his order was taking too long.

“He said ‘I don’t want to wait anymore. I want a refund,'” said Miranda Schaefer,

Schaefer, a waitress, and Veronica Kaehler, a manager, told FOX6 Calhoun followed them into the kitchen and punched unsuspecting Kaehler in the face. The entire incident was caught on surveillance cameras.

“My arm actually caught the fall from me going into the grill,” said Kaehler.

Schaefer said Calhoun then continued to come toward her, only backing away once she pulled out a handgun.

“I had to put two hands on the gun to show them like, ‘I am serious. You need to go,'” said Schaefer.

The waitress said she quit after the incident, while the manager continued to work there. They said the owner allowed employees to be armed as long as they had a concealed carry permit.