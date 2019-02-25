‘Moving in Time, In Rhythm, Together:’ City leaders host Black History Month celebration at City Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- There was a celebration at City Hall in Milwaukee Monday, Feb. 25 to commemorate Black History Month.

City leaders and members of the public gathered to celebrate African-American culture.

This year's theme was "Moving in Time, In Rhythm, Together."

"I think people recognize that black history is all of our history, and the contribution of the people we celebrate here today is the contribution of us all for the betterment of Milwaukee," said Milwaukee Alderman Milele Coggs.

This marked the third year for the celebration at City Hall, led by Milwaukee's aldermen and women who are African-American.