Winter weather advisory for most of SE Wisconsin beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday

Applications now accepted for police officers in Milwaukee, starting pay nearly $60K

Posted 3:49 pm, February 26, 2019, by , Updated at 03:52PM, February 26, 2019

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission is accepting applications for the position of police officer.

The starting yearly salary is $59,898. The application deadline is Monday, March 18.

The Milwaukee Police Department is hosting an open house to provide additional information on Saturday, March 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milwaukee Safety Academy, located at 6680 N Teutonia Ave.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.