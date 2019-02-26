× Applications now accepted for police officers in Milwaukee, starting pay nearly $60K

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission is accepting applications for the position of police officer.

The starting yearly salary is $59,898. The application deadline is Monday, March 18.

The Milwaukee Police Department is hosting an open house to provide additional information on Saturday, March 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milwaukee Safety Academy, located at 6680 N Teutonia Ave.