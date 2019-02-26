Winter weather advisory for most of SE Wisconsin beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday

Report: Facebook content moderators suffer PTSD-like symptoms due to posts they’re forced to view

Posted 3:59 pm, February 26, 2019, by

PHOENIX — A report on a day in the life of Facebook’s thousands of content moderators paints a very dark picture.

An investigation by The Verge unveiled the dark side of being a Facebook content moderator.

Moderators said they’re often subjected to poor working conditions and suffer PTSD-like symptoms, as they are exposed to some of the most disturbing posts on social media on a daily basis — like hate speech and violent attacks.

The report said workers joke about self-harm, do drugs on the job, develop severe anxiety or have panic attacks due to the horrible content they’re forced to view.

The Verge report said most of the moderators interviewed quit after a year.

In response, Facebook officials said they would implement, “A rigorous and regular compliance and audit process” for the contractors who employ people to moderate Facebook content.” The social media giant’s VP of global operations said the company would standardize contracts for these jobs and hold more regular and comprehensive focus groups with vendor employees.

