18-year-old LakeView Technology Academy student arrested for school threat involving Instagram photo

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — An 18-year-old female student at LakeView Technology Academy was arrested in connection with a threat to the school Wednesday, Feb. 27.

Police said photo(s) of a male party holding a firearm were forwarded via Instagram by the female student with a comment “of a threatening nature alluding to a possible act of violence that would take place at the school” on Wednesday.

Police responded to the school, and the 18-year-old student was taken into custody. An investigation revealed no active threat to the school.

Pleasant Prairie police noted in a news release the department “takes all threats of violence such as this seriously and will commit all available resources in the investigation of such crimes. Individuals involved in this type of behavior will be held accountable for their actions.”

A Kenosha Unified School District spokeswoman issued this statement to FOX6 News:

“This morning, LakeView Academy administration was made aware of a threat of possible gun violence made via social media. Upon learning of the social media post, we immediately launched an investigation with the Pleasant Prairie Police Department. Thanks to collaboration between staff and the PPPD, the people responsible were quickly discovered and detained by the police. At that point, the police determined it was not an active threat and school continued as usual for the remainder of the day.”

Anyone with further information was asked to contact the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353.