Cleanup underway after another round of snow hits southeast Wisconsin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY -- Cleanup is underway after another round of snow hit southeast Wisconsin. This, as a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. for most areas-- but lasting until noon for Sheboygan, Ozaukee, Washington and Fond du Lac counties.

Light snow and patchy freezing drizzle will wind down this morning and dry up this afternoon. Highs will get into the mid to upper 20s today.

The FOX6 Weather Experts say we'll get a break through Thursday with just a few snow showers or flurries possible. Snow returns Friday evening and lasts into Saturday morning. 1-3″ of snow expected at this point.