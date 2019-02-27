Man accused in parking lot attack sentenced to 90 days in jail, 2 years probation

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced John Engebos of Wauwatosa on Wednesday, Feb. 27 to 90 days in jail plus two years probation. This, for an attack on a woman in the parking lot of the Walmart store in New Berlin in July 2018.

Engebos pleaded not contest on Wednesday to one count of second degree recklessly endangering safety, one count of misdemeanor battery and one count of disorderly conduct. Because of his plea, the court stayed the sentences for each of the charges — and issued the term of two years probation. As part of that probation, Engebos is to undergo anger management counseling and have a mental health evaluation. Engebos must also pay court costs and restitution.

According to a criminal complaint against Engebos, police responded to the Walmart store near Moorland and Greenfield in New Berlin on July 20, 2018 for a report of an assault.

There, they met with Cory Richardson, 33, who indicated she was in Walmart, where she made a purchase, before leaving the store with her two children, a 9-year-old daughter and a baby, Oliver, who was in a car seat on the top of her cart. She said she saw Engebos in the parking lot with an empty cart.

Richardson indicated Engebos put his cart halfway onto a grassy median, partially blocking her vehicle, instead of returning it to the cart corral.

Richardson said when she asked him to at least move the cart out of the way of her vehicle, “he attacked her.” She said she was pushed to the ground, and her infant rolled through the lot in her cart unattended. She said she was punched and kicked by Engebos, and he pulled out her hair. She said he also took her car keys, and when she tried to get them, he threw them. She said he pushed her cart further away before getting into his vehicle — nearly running over her family and a witness before fleeing the scene.

Investigators took a look at surveillance video, which the complaint says backed up Richardson’s story. The complaint notes that several witnesses ran to the scene of the attack as Engebos attempted to back out of his parking spot. According to the complaint, the video showed Engebos backing his vehicle into the leg of one of the witnesses before fleeing the scene. Richardson was able to move her cart and her infant out of the way before he backed out.

The complaint says officers noted visible injuries on Richardson.