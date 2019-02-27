Winter weather advisory for all of SE Wisconsin through Wednesday morning

Police squad struck by hit-and-run driver at scene of house fire near 22nd and National

Posted 7:09 am, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 07:13AM, February 27, 2019

MILWAUKEE — An investigation is underway following a hit-and-run crash involving a police squad that occurred at the scene of a house early Wednesday morning, Feb. 27.

The fire broke out at a home near 22nd and National around 12:30 a.m. Officials believe the fire was sparked by space heaters.

Several people were inside the home when the fire broke out. Everyone was able to exit safely.

According to police, while a squad car was blocking the scene, it was rear-ended. The two officers inside the squad received minor injuries.

The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene.

