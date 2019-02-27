Wisconsin DOJ: New data on domestic abuse in state is now available to public online

LIVE: Mayor Tom Barrett speaks at MATC about idea of in-state tuition for undocumented students
Posted 10:13 am, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 10:15AM, February 27, 2019

MADISON — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced on Wednesday, Feb. 26 that new data on domestic abuse incidents in Wisconsin is now available for the public’s review.

In 2018, the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Bureau of Justice Information and Analysis (BJIA) published interactive data dashboards on domestic abuse, offering incident- and case-level data detail. At the time, only data from 2013-2016 was available. Data from 2017 is now published on the dashboards, and 2015-2016 data has been updated.

The dashboards are divided into three primary areas:

  • Law enforcement reporting
  • Charging
  • Case processing

Users can view information about incidents reported by law enforcement, including the number of incidents, suspects, victims, and arrests by county. Users can also view information about charging and case processing, including the most common and severe referred, issued, and convicted charges, as well as information about prosecutions, convictions, and sentencing by county and by defendant demographics.

View the domestic abuse data dashboards by CLICKING HERE.

Attorney General Kaul issued the following statement on these dashboards in a news release:

“By making more data available, we can help law enforcement, policymakers, and advocates for survivors who are working to reduce domestic violence.”

