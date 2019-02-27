× No injuries in fire at assisted living facility sparked by cooking equipment on balcony

BROWN DEER — No one was hurt in a fire at New Perspective Senior Living Center near 60th and Brown Deer Wednesday, Feb. 27.

Officials with North Shore Fire/Rescue said crews were called to the scene for an odor of smoke in the building, and staff members thought there might be fire in the walls. The alarm was upgraded due to the fact that this was an assisted living facility.

It turned out to be a small fire that resulted from cooking equipment used Wednesday morning that was placed on a balcony. Due to the wind and proximity to the building, fire got under the siding and into the exterior wall — working its way into the building, which caused the odor of smoke that alerted staff to the fire.

Crews opened the wall and quickly extinguished the fire. It caused about $5,000 in damage.

All residents were able to return to their homes.