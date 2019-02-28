As Wellspring nursing home closes, police called after ’employees made threats’

MILWAUKEE — Police were called to Wellspring nursing home near 91st and Fond du Lac Thursday, Feb. 28 after police said employees “made threats via Facebook.”

According to police, the employees threatened to cause damage to property at the business if they were not paid.

Police said no one at the business knew which employees made the threats. The investigation was ongoing.

FOX6 News was there Thursday as patients were moving out of the nursing and rehabilitation center — but management officials would not return our calls.

Paperwork filed with the state showed the faciity would close April 12, but patients’ families said they were told they had to be out by Thursday. FOX6 News learned employees quit over the abrupt closure and some said they weren’t sure why it was so rushed.

FOX6 spoke with a power of attorney who said she had concerns about quality of care because staffing numbers were low.

Several police officers with @MilwaukeePolice showing up at Wellspring pic.twitter.com/tfYzEwQQ0h — Suzanne Spencer (@suzspencertv) February 28, 2019

Appears Milwaukee Police officers are now helping residents out of the building and their belongings pic.twitter.com/lUP5Dqma05 — Suzanne Spencer (@suzspencertv) February 28, 2019

“We were told everybody has to be out by tomorrow,” said Jeff Sweetland on Wednesday, Feb. 27.

Sweetland’s brother Phil, 63, stays at the nursing and rehabilitation center.

“These folks really brought our brother back to us,” said Jeff Sweetland.

On Feb. 11, Wellspring’s executive director said the doors would close by April due to “catastrophic, unforeseeable business circumstances,” with all 160 employees let go.

Families were surprised to find out patients had to be out by Thursday.

“Look at the short notice. These people are here for assistance. They’re in need of a skilled medical care facility and just overnight, you’re closing,” said Renee, power of attorney for a Wellspring patient.

Renee headed in Wednesday to help her patient decide where to go, and quickly.

“Quality and outcome of care — that is my biggest concern here,” said Renee.

Wellspring managers would not confirm the early closure or why. Court records showed several financial cases against the parent company for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“It sounds like it came with very short notice,” said David Poll, whose dad stays at the center.

Paperwork filed with the state showed Wellspring could close by April 12, or when the last patient was out. According to the law, it cannot close prior to that date if residents are still living there.

“I think it’s important the community knows what’s going on in here and how this affects the community,” said Renee.