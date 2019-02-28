‘Do you have any pup pics to share?’ Facebook post on Hartland girl with inoperable brain tumor goes viral

MILWAUKEE — A Facebook post by the Wisconsin Humane Society featuring a 7-year-old girl from Hartland has gone viral — and it’s easy to see why.

As the caption reads, Emma was “recently diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. Since she’s an avid animal lover, her family is collecting dog photos to brighten her spirits during treatment. Do you have any pup pics to share?”

As of Thursday morning, Feb. 28, the Facebook post has racked up more than 8,000 shares, 13,000 reactions and 68,000 comments — most include pictures of dogs and puppies from around southeast Wisconsin — and certainly spreading around the rest of the nation.

As the Wisconsin Humane Society notes, “We’ll send Emma a link to this thread (above) so she can see all the cuteness at once.”