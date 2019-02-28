Henry needs help! Cat found nearly decapitated being cared for in Baraboo

BARABOO, Sauk County — A cat that was nearly decapitated trying to find refuge underneath a car’s hood is in desperate need of help. The cat named Henry is being cared for at the Sauk County Humane Society.

Humane society officials were called to help the cat on Tuesday, Feb. 26. Upon arrival, officials say Henry needed immediate attention. He was rushed to the Veterinary Emergency Service & Veterinary Specialty Center in Middleton for treatment.

The humane society says what initially looked like frostbite was much worse. Henry was “chewed up” when someone started the car and officials say there is a chunk of his skull completely gone. One of Henry’s ears completely detached down to his ear canal. His ear will have to be removed.

Through it all, Henry has proven to be a fighter.

“Despite the extent of his injuries and the poking and prodding by the vet staff, through it all, this sweet cat, who we have named Henry, continued to purr and make air biscuits,” the humane society said on Facebook. “How can we not try to save him?”

Humane society officials say Henry will require extensive surgery and it’s going to cost a lot of money — roughly $2,500.

If you’d like to donate to Henry’s care, CLICK HERE. To donate specifically for Henry please write “Henry” in the Other category. OR you can always send a check to us at 618 Linn St., Baraboo WI 53913.