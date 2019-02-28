McDonald’s in Greenfield hosts fundraiser after father, 2 children killed in Waukesha fire

GREENFIELD — The McDonald’s restaurant on S. 108th Street near W. Layton Avenue in Greenfield on Thursday, Feb. 28 hosted a fundraiser for the family of the father and three children killed in a fire on Feb. 19 in Waukesha.

Kevin Duffy, Jr., 14, was a crew member at that restaurant. Duffy, his father Kevin Sr. and his sister Kylie, 12, died when the family’s home near Arcadian Avenue and Sultan Street was destroyed by fire. Kevin’s brother Konner, 9, survived. Their mother wasn’t home at the time.

From 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. 25 percent of sales were donated to the Duffy Family Fire GoFundMe.com campaign to support funeral, hospital and other expenses.

“We want to come alongside and support the Duffy family while honoring the memory of Kevin Jr. who was a devoted crew member at the Greenfield McDonald’s. Our hearts go out to the Duffy family and we are keeping Kevin’s mother Casey and his younger brother Konner in our thoughts and prayers,” said Dion Conn, owner of the Greenfield McDonald’s restaurant said in a statement.

Neighbors described the fire as an inferno. Kevin Duffy Sr. tried to rescue his three children from the fire, running back in to pull Kylie and Kevin Jr. from the fire.

“He got Konner and the dog out right away and he was hollering for the kids to come. He tried to get to them and he didn’t come back out,” said Victoria Newell, grandmother.

“(Konner) can’t understand why he got spared and his brother and sister and dad perished,” said Jeffrey Newell, grandfather.

Services were scheduled for Saturday, March 2 at Whitnall High School.