Brookfield Central HS student charged, admits to dealing marijuana for profit

WAUKESHA COUNTY — 18-year-old Gage Malensek of Brookfield now faces multiple criminal charges for allegedly dealing drugs. The criminal complaint was filed on Friday, March 1 — and Malensek is charged with the following:

Manufacture/deliver THC (three counts)

Manufacture/deliver THC, as a party to a crime

Maintaining a drug trafficking place

Possession of THC (two counts)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

The criminal complaint notes four instances in which Malensek was involved in the sale of THC. Those dates include Jan. 16, Jan. 25, Jan. 29 and Feb. 7. In each case, investigators used a confidential informant (CI) to meet with Malensek. Authorities would provide the CI with “buy money” — and the deal would play out. After the deal was done, the CI would provide investigators with what he/she received in return. In each instance, the complaint says the items purchased tested positive for THC. The complaint indicates Malensek was dealing marijuana, THC vape cartridges and THC wax.

On Tuesday, Feb. 19, investigators went to Brookfield Central High School and met with Malensek. The complaint says they did a search of Malensek and he “had a THC vape pen on his person containing what (the detective) believed was THC oil. That oil was later tested and did contain the presence of tetrahydrocannabinol.”

Later, detectives executed a search warrant at Malensek’s Brookfield home. The complaint indicates they “located spent vape cartridges in the vent work and also cartridges in the basement area containing what was believed to be THC wax. Each of those vape cartridges indicated that it contained 1 gram and they were tested” and did test positive for THC. Detectives also found blunt wrappers and more vape cartridges with suspect THC wax residue. Those also tested positive for THC.

“…admitted that he was involved in selling marijuana and marijuana wax.” On Thursday, Feb. 21, a detective met with Malensek, who “admitted that he was involved in selling marijuana and marijuana wax.” The complaint says Malensek “indicated that each time he sold the marijuana products, he did so for profit.”

A second person is charged in connection with this case. He is 17-year-old Julian Banda. In one of the four instances noted that Malensek arranged for a drug deal, Malensek apparently could not be present for the drug buy. The complaint indicates he enlisted the help of Banda to do the exchange. Banda, who is charged with manufacture/deliver THC and maintaining a drug trafficking place, indicated “he did not make any money out of this deal. He indicated he did get free marijuana wax to smoke or vape from Malensek as a result of him helping out.”

Malensek made his initial appearance in court on Friday, March 1. Online court records indicate Malensek waived his right to a preliminary hearing — and entered a not guilty plea to the charges against him. Malensek is due back in court on April 1.

FOX6 News has confirmed Malensek is off the Brookfield Central basketball team. School officials did not wish to make a statement on the investigation.

