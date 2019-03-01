Construction ramping up on roads around Foxconn site in Racine County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Construction is ramping up on the roads around the Foxconn site in southern Racine County -- which is east of I-94 between County KR and WIS 20. Jason Roselle with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.

2018/2019 Continuing Construction Efforts in 2019

International Drive: Began August 2018/Completion Fall 2019

New four lane concrete roadway connecting WIS 11 to WIS 20

Braun Road (Phase 1): Began August 2018/Completion Fall 2019

Reconstruct to six lane concrete roadway between East Frontage Road and County H

2019 Construction

County KR (Phase 1 of 2): Spring 2019/Completion Late 2019

Reconstruct to six lane concrete roadway between East Frontage Road and County H

County H (Phase 1 of 2): Spring 2019/Completion Late 2019

Reconstruct to four lane concrete roadway connecting Braun Road and County KR

Wisconn Valley Way: Spring 2019/Completion Late 2019

New four lane concrete roadway connecting WIS 11 and County KR

WIS 11 (Phase 1 of 2): Begins Summer 2019/Completion 2019

Widening of WIS 11 to the south

Braun Road (Phase 2): Summer 2019/Completion Late 2020