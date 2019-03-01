Join the fight against childhood cancers by participating in St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event

MILWAUKEE -- This weekend, The Brat Shop will once again host a head shaving fundraiser to support St. Baldrick's Foundation. It's a fun event, where hundreds of people have their heads shaved -- and all the money raised goes to childhood cancer research.

About St. Baldrick's (website)

Every two minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer – about the time needed to log onto your laptop, order a coffee, or get through a TV commercial break.

It’s also about the same amount of time it takes to have your head shaved to support childhood cancer research. Join the fight against childhood cancers by participating in a St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event near you.

Worldwide, 300,000 children are diagnosed with cancer each year. And in the U.S., more children die of childhood cancer than any other disease—more than AIDS, asthma, cystic fibrosis, congenital anomalies and diabetes combined.

Two-thirds of children treated for childhood cancer will suffer long-term effects from treatment including loss of hearing and sight, heart disease, secondary cancers, learning disabilities, infertility and more.