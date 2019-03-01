× Marcus Theatres showing $3 kids movies through April

MILWAUKEE — Parents, rejoice! Marcus Theatres has brought back $3 movie weekends for the next two months!

Presented by American Family Insurance, Marcus Theatres says the “Kids Dream Winter Film Series” will run from March 2 through April 14.

On Saturdays and Sundays at participating theaters, you can plan a 10 a.m. screening for the following movies:

March 2 – 3: Smallfoot

March 9 – 10: Ferdinand

March 16 – 17: Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

March 23 – 24: Trolls

March 30 – 31: House With a Clock In Its Walls

April 6 – 7: Sing

April 13 – 14: The Grinch

Topping it off, Marcus Theatres will offer special deals at the concessions, including $2.75 for popcorn and $2.75 fountain drinks.

According to the Marcus Theatres website, titles and dates are subject to change. All titles will be show in standard 2D only, and are rated PG. In accordance with MPAA, PG titles should be investigated by parents before they let their younger children attend.

For more information on participating theaters and showtimes, CLICK HERE.