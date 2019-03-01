ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 13: In this handout image provided by Disney Parks, actress Katherine Helmond poses during a red carpet event to celebrate the opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure park during a red carpet event to celebrate the opening of Cars Land at Disneyland Resort on June 13, 2012 in Anaheim, California. Helmond, who provided the voice of 'Lizzie' in 'Cars' and 'Cars 2,' joined more than 30 celebrities for the gala event. Cars Land features three immersive family attractions showcasing characters and settings from the Disney-Pixar film, 'Cars.' (Photo by Lisa Rose/Disney Parks via Getty Images)
‘Who’s the Boss?’ and ‘Soap’ actress Katherine Helmond dies
ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 13: In this handout image provided by Disney Parks, actress Katherine Helmond poses during a red carpet event to celebrate the opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure park during a red carpet event to celebrate the opening of Cars Land at Disneyland Resort on June 13, 2012 in Anaheim, California. Helmond, who provided the voice of 'Lizzie' in 'Cars' and 'Cars 2,' joined more than 30 celebrities for the gala event. Cars Land features three immersive family attractions showcasing characters and settings from the Disney-Pixar film, 'Cars.' (Photo by Lisa Rose/Disney Parks via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES — Actress Katherine Helmond, an Emmy-nominated actress who had notable roles on the sitcoms “Who’s the Boss?” and “Soap,” has died. She was 89.
Helmond’s talent agency APA announced Friday that she died last Saturday of complications from Alzheimer’s disease at her home in Los Angeles.
Nominated for seven Emmy Awards in a 60-year career, Helmond played Judith Light’s mother and Alyssa Milano’s grandmother Mona Robinson on “Who’s the Boss?,” the series that ran on ABC from 1984 to 1992.
LOS ANGELES – SEPTEMBER 14: Actress Katherine Helmond attends the 2002 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on September 14, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
She played matriarch Jessica Tate on another ABC sitcom, “Soap,” a parody of soap operas that aired from 1977 to 1981.
Helmond was a favorite of director Terry Gilliam, appearing in his films “Brazil,” ”Time Bandits” and “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.”