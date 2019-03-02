× SURG fundraiser benefits families of fallen Milwaukee police officers

MILWAUKEE — It’s been almost a month since we lost an officer of the Milwaukee Police Department — the third in less than a year for the city. On Saturday, March 2 the community stepped up in a big way by hosting a fundraiser for the department’s fallen heroes.

It was a packed house inside SURG on the Water for the event. The massive gathering was pulled together in about two-and-a-half weeks, all to benefit the families of Officer Matthew Rittner, Officer Michael Michalski and Officer Charles Irvine.

A $20 admission included $2 drink tickets and refreshments. There was a silent auction; big items were autographed shirts from Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, and an autographed helmet from Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.

Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun from the Milwaukee Brewers sent autographed jerseys from Arizona. There were also spa packages and training with the tactical unit fallen officer Matthew Rittner worked with.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas and many more came out to show their support.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said it was humbling to see so much support for the department after going through so much in such a short time.

“These fundraisers are to raise money to send most importantly the families of the fallen officers. And sometimes those families can be pretty big. To get them out to Washington at no cost. To bring closure…we never forget our members that is the final step,” Morales said.

The families of Officer Irvine and Michalski will go out to Washington, D.C., in May for police week, where the fallen officers will be memorialized.

Officer Matthew Rittner will be memorialized in 2020. Still, some of the proceeds from Saturday’s event are going to his family.