Wisconsin ties at NFL Scouting Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — There are a lot of Wisconsin ties at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine, including eight Wisconsin Badgers and a couple of other players who are natives of the state. And how about Coach Lance Leipold? The longtime, big-time winner at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is not in Indianapolis, but a couple of his players from the University of Buffalo are.

“He brought me in that was my first offer you know. Those guys, they trusted me when I first came in. It was great, he changed the program a lot. He’s a great coach,” said Anthony Johnson, former wide receiver for the University of Buffalo.

“My redshirt freshman year, we went two and ten. Then this past year, having the most wins in school history. That’s a lot due to Liepold. He set a high standard and a high bar when we were two and ten. He said what he wanted to accomplish and he pushes guys. They’re going to be very successful next year as well,” said Tyree Jackson, former quarterback for the University of Buffalo.

Leipold has proven he can win jumping up a level. Now, his players hope they can produce, jumping up a level to the NFL.