Enjoy delicious dining in Delafield at I.D.’s Beer Dinner

DELAFIELD -- Destination dining is all over the state of Wisconsin. On Tuesday, March 5, I.D. in Delafield is hosting a Beer Dinner, pairing five courses with five different beers. Yum! I.D.'s executive chef Joe Heppe stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios on Saturday, March 3 to preview the event and talk about what to expect from the delicious dinner.

About Beer Dinner (website)

I.d. is partnering with Hartland's Melm's Brewery. Melm's has ties that go back 150 years in historic Milwaukee Beer brewing. From Disco Lemon - Aide IPA to Rye Amber, Chef Joe has designed a menu that pairs well with each brew. 5 Course Menu -Fried clock shadow cheese curds, tamarind chutney, kimchi ranch served with a Disco Lemon - Aide IPA -Bar harbor mussels, merguez sausage, saffron aioli, wood grilled sourdough served with Hootenanny Farmhouse Ale -Pan seared whitefish, beer battered cauliflower, hash brown crispies, preserved lemon girbiche served with a Rhapsody Bohemian Pilsner -Pork belly ramen, poached farm egg, wood ear mushrooms, soy pickled shiitakes served with a Rye Amber -Sticky toffee pudding, smoked dates, porter butterscotch sauce, sorghum cracker jack, creme fraiche served with a Porter

You can purchase tickets to the Beer Dinner HERE.