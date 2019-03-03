× ‘Grateful to have support:’ Racine Veteran Village provides functional, eco-friendly housing for vets

RACINE — From the moment they were created, these tiny homes helped tackle big problems. They’re giving veterans who are facing hard times a warm place to stay with a door to opportunity.

“This was a great place for me. It came to me at a time in my life when I needed it,” said new resident Mark Whittington. “Vets need this help.”

In the midst of these 15 homes sits a community center where the programs are held. The area is also a focal point for residents where the kitchen, recreation area, restrooms and showering facilities are located.

“I love it,” said Whittington. “Very nice.”

The facility is also green. Jeff Gustin, co-founder and executive director of the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, says that thanks to Walden III High School students, the building is now energy efficient.

“We are running on solar power,” said Gustin. “Kind of exciting!”

The teens spearheaded the project with fundraisers.

“They searched out grants for us, got private donations,” said Gustin. “They covered probably 80% of the solar. We kicked in to finish the project up and have it installed.”

The project cost $52,000, but the savings from 60 solar panels on the roof will be substantial.

“It’s expected to save 86% of our utility costs for the community center,” explained Gustin.

Each penny is beneficial to this non-profit.

“Finances are a struggle, and the money that we can save on utility cost will go back to the programming to help them get back on their feet and recover from homelessness,” said Gustin.

These lucky vets are able to enjoy brighter days in more ways than one.

“We are grateful to have the support,” said Gustin.

The solar panel array is expected to operate for at least the next 25 to 30 years. You can learn more about the Veteran Village by clicking HERE.