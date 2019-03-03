HS Hot Shot part of State Championship team at Univ. School of Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE-- Robby Newton is a senior at University School of Milwaukee. He is on the hockey team. He has been a 4-year player on the varsity team. Robby helped in leading the Wildcats to the 2019 State Championship in hockey. He was also part of the team in 2016 that went to State, but did not win the title. Robby says he has been skating since he was 3. His grandfather was his inspiration for getting involved in hockey. Robby will play Junior League hockey in the fall for the team in Janesville. He hopes that will lead to a chance to play division one college hockey.

Robby Newton

University School of Milwaukee

Senior

Hockey