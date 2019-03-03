Medical examiner: Victim found frozen in vehicle near 13th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — A victim was found frozen in a vehicle in Milwaukee Sunday, March 3 — with arctic air approaching.

It happened near 13th and Burleigh.

The medical examiner could not immediately confirm the victim’s age or gender. The cause of death was under investigation.

The high temperature Sunday was 17° in Milwaukee. A wind chill advisory was set to take effect for all of southeast Wisconsin at 10 p.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Monday. The FOX6 Weather Experts said temperatures would drop through the single digits to around -6° by Monday morning, with wind chills around -25° by sunrise. The bitter cold sticks around Monday, with a record-setting cold high temperature in the single digits and an afternoon wind chill around -10°.

Warming shelters open when it’s 20° or lower, and Sunday marked the 43rd night for Repairers of the Breach. Those with Street Angels Outreach were busy working to transport those in need.

“One bus will be doing our regular outreach route for those that are refusing to come indoors for whatever reason and the other bus will be out giving people rides to the warming rooms to try to keep them warm tonight,” said Eva Welch, Street Angels Outreach. “Our concerns for them are hypothermia, frostbite and even freezing to death.”

“March and we have temperatures like this and we have homeless people without refuge and we’re going to open our doors tonight,” said James West, Repairers of the Breach. “We say 20° and we’re going to open up at 20°. We do what we say we’re going to do. The people depend on that.”

