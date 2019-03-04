× Jury trial pushed to July for former Badgers WR Quintez Cephus, accused of sexual assault

MADISON — The trial for former Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus has been pushed back.

According to online court records, it will begin with jury selection on July 29. It was originally supposed to start in February.

Cephus in October of 2018 pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that he sexually assaulted two drunken women in his apartment in the spring.

Cephus entered the plea to charges of second- and third-degree sexual assault.

Prosecutors alleged Cephus sexually assaulted both women simultaneously. Cephus said the sex was consensual, but prosecutors said they were too drunk to consent.

Cephus, who was suspended from the team, filed a lawsuit seeking to block a school disciplinary investigation into his actions, saying he could not participate in it without hurting his ability to defend himself against the criminal charges.