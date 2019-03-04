‘Just going to McDonald’s:’ Trial scheduled for man accused in fatal hit-and-run

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed Sedrick Allen, 23, near Sherman and Capitol on Nov. 11, 2018 is set to stand trial.

Todd Carter, 25, was in court Monday, March 4 for the return of a doctor’s report evaluating his competency. The doctor ruled Carter competent to proceed, with the report not supporting a not guilty by reason of mental disease/defect plea. That plea was not withdrawn by Carter’s defense at this point. The case was scheduled for a jury trial — set to begin on March 25.

Prosecutors said the vehicle Carter was driving was traveling in excess of 80 miles per hour when Sedrick Allen was struck as he walked across the street early on that November morning. Carter fled the scene after the crash, according to prosecutors.

Carter faces one count of hit-and-run involving death and one count of second degree reckless homicide.

Investigators determined the make, model and color of the fleeing vehicle by debris left from the crash — sharing photos with the media to help locate a metallic blue, four door, 2016-2018 Chevrolet Cruze.

A tip led Milwaukee police to a vehicle matching the description with front end damage parked outside of a home near 24th and Vienna.

Officials spoke with Carter’s girlfriend, who told investigators she heard someone come into the house and then leave again quickly between 2:30 and 3 a.m. on the day of the crash. The woman stated she saw the Chevy Cruze — a vehicle registered to someone other than Carter — drive away. She told investigators Carter had used the vehicle in the past.

According to the criminal complaint, Carter’s girlfriend called him several times to find out where he went. The complaint says Carter replied, “I am just going to McDonald’s.” Carter’s girlfriend told investigators she yelled at him to bring back the vehicle because she believed the owner may be upset he took it without permission.

Authorities determined the call between Carter and his girlfriend happened at 3:19 a.m. and lasted one minute and 42 seconds — less than two minutes before Allen was struck.

Friends of Allen said he had an aura about him that was infectious. The recent college graduate had hopes of working in law enforcement.