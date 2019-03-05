1 year since Beaver Dam explosion, questions remain unanswered about bomb-making suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEAVER DAM -- One year ago, on March 5, 2018, an unimaginable explosion in Beaver Dam killed a man in his apartment and forced 100 people out of their homes. Investigators are still puzzled over what 28-year-old Benjamin Morrow had planned for the explosives he was reportedly creating inside his apartment.

Authorities discovered a series of dangerous chemicals in Morrow's apartment following the explosion. They decided the safest thing to do for the public was to destroy it in a controlled burn. Two weeks after the initial blast, the building was burned to the ground.

Thousands of dollars were raised at a community event to help the displaced residents move forward.

Since that time, investigators have learned a lot about Morrow. They now say he created a homemade explosives laboratory in his apartment complete with several firearms, ammunition and TATP -- a material used in bomb-making.

Investigators say his coworkers told them Morrow, "was always talking about different types of chemicals." They said Morrow often smelled like moth balls, which his supervisor noted contain an explosive material.

Investigators also say Morrow had a storage unit that he opened just weeks before the explosion, but had informed the company that he would be out of the unit by March 31.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video