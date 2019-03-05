Bakers at National Bakery and Deli working around the clock to prepare for Paczki Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Thousands of Milwaukee-area residents are lining up to indulge in a favorite Fat Tuesday tradition. At National Bakery and Deli, a team of bakers has been working around the clock to prepare for Paczki Day.

People lined up outside well before the sun came up, waiting in the cold to be the first ones indulging in the Polish treat on Paczki Day.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paczki Day is a Polish, Catholic tradition on Fat Tuesday, which started as a way for people to satisfy their sweet tooth before the first day of Lent. Throughout the day there was a line out the door, but the camaraderie and delicious Polish pastries make the wait worth it.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About National Bakery & Deli (website)

At National Bakery & Deli, we offer only the finest in fresh baked goods and deli items. Visit National Bakery & Deli at our Milwaukee, Brookfield, and Greendale locations for a delightful dine in or carry out bakery & deli experience. For those with a little more of a sweet tooth, we offer a vast selection of baked goods from special occasion cakes such as birthday, wedding or graduation cakes to delightful tortes, cookies, pastries, doughnuts, muffins, pies and tarts. If you're looking for a touch of homemade quality, we maintain a mouth watering selection of breads, buns and rolls - Baked Fresh Daily!!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video