Judge rules 10-year-old girl incompetent in death of 6-month-old at home day care

Posted 5:57 pm, March 5, 2019, by

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A judge in western Wisconsin has found a 10-year-old girl incompetent to stand trial on charges she killed a baby in her care last year.

Dunn County Judge James Peterson’s ruling Tuesday means the homicide case against the girl will be suspended indefinitely.

Peterson agreed with a psychologist that it’s possible the girl could become competent within the next year. The judge ordered the girl be re-examined quarterly. She will return to court July 3.

Prosecutor Richard Dufour said it’s likely the girl eventually will be committed.

The Leader-Telegram reports the girl sat quietly throughout the hearing.

The girl told investigators she panicked after dropping the 6-month-old baby at a home day care and then stomped on his head when he began crying.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.