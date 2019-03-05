Medical examiner IDs victim of elevator shaft fall as Anthony Azarian

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified on Tuesday, March 5 the victim of an elevator shaft fall near 37th and Wisconsin Ave. That victim is identified as Anthony Azarian, age 32. An autopsy was set for Tuesday.

Officials say Azarian was driving a forklift at the former CH Coakley and Company building on Monday when the forklift fell seven stories down an elevator shaft. Azarian was extricated from the forklift by fire officials at the bottom of the elevator shaft — and pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation was ongoing into the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

The building, formerly owned by CH Coakley and Company was sold to another owner in 2017. According to the Coakley family, the new company was in the process of renovating the building to turn it into storage space. The building was part of the Coakley family since it was built in 1927. The family offered their condolences to the family of Azarian.

