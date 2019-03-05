Tyshawn Combs due in court, accused of racing before fatal crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Tyshawn Combs -- the man facing multiple criminal charges in connection with a violent crash that happened on Highway 145 near 91st Street on Tuesday evening, Feb. 19, is due in court Tuesday, March 5 for a preliminary hearing.

Combs is charged with the following counts:

First degree reckless injury (two counts)

Neglecting a child - consequence is great bodily harm

Knowingly operating motor vehicle while suspended - cause great bodily harm (two counts)

According to the criminal complaint, deputies from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the crash scene around 11:20 p.m. Once on the scene, they "observed a 2015 black Honda Civic that appeared to be torn in half." The criminal complaint said the "front half of the vehicle was located in the southbound lanes of 145 while the back half of the vehicle was located in the northbound lanes."

Combs' girlfriend, 21-year-old Nicoleray Brown, was ejected from the vehicle and later died. Their 5-month-old child, Journee, was taken to Children's Hospital with a brain bleed, and was still recovering as of Monday.

Combs' statement

The complaint said Combs remained on the scene -- and admitted to driving the car. He told deputies "he was at a red light when a Chevrolet Malibu drove past at a high rate of speed. Combs stated that once the light turned green, he began to travel at approximately 40 miles per hour and observed the Malibu now swerving in front of him and trying to cut him off. Combs stated that he tried to brake and lost control, sliding towards the median wall.

Witness statements

Witnesses told investigators a different story about what happened at the crash site. The complaint said one witness told them "he was traveling northbound on 145 when he observed the Honda and a silver vehicle approach his position at a high rate of speed." That witness said "it appeared they were racing." A second witness also indicated the two vehicles appeared to be racing.

Tyshawn's mother, Darlene Combs, tells a different story. She wasn't in the vehicle at the time, but says her son would never put his daughter's life at risk. She believes another vehicle hit them from behind. At this time, there was no evidence to support her claim.

"Somebody hit my child. Somebody hit my child! It was a 2010 Malibu that jumped out and cut him off. That's what I'm thinking it was -- a road rage or something like that," said Darlene Combs.

Crash reconstruction

A member of the crash reconstruction unit conducted a download of the air bag control module in the Honda. The complaint said the "download indicated that the Honda was traveling at approximately 107 miles per hour at approximately 4.5 seconds prior to the impact. The Honda was traveling at approximately 76 miles per hour at approximately .5 seconds prior to the crash." Officials also determined "the car seat (for the child) was not attached to the car as there was no damage to the connections or belt."

A further review found Combs' "driving privilege was suspended for multiple failure to pay fines as well as a driving record suspension effective Nov. 22, 2017. In the last five years, Combs had been cited 11 times for operating with a suspended driver's license."